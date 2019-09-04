Jean Alesi exhibits 18-inch Pirelli tyres at Monza

This afternoon, ahead of the FIA Formula 2 Round 10 Feature Race at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza in Italy, Jean Alesi took the F2 development car out on track to showcase Pirelli’s new 18-inch tyres.

The Italian crowd was delighted to see the former Ferrari Formula 1 star complete a lap at the historic circuit in a vision of the road to F1’s future, with the bigger tyres set to debut in F2 next season, ahead of their introduction into F1 in 2021.

An intensive testing programme is already well underway, with Formula 2 and Pirelli working together throughout this season to develop the tyres and the upgrade of the current car. Testing will continue as soon as next week as the 2019 season draws to an exciting conclusion and preparations begin in earnest for the next campaign.

Jean Alesi

“It was an amazing experience to be able to show the Italian crowd, and the rest of the world, what the Formula 2 car will look like in 2020 with the new 18-inch Pirelli tyres. I really enjoyed my time out there on a track where I secured two F1 pole positions: this car is great to drive!

“I was able to prepare for this event earlier this week by completing a few laps at Magny Cours to find the feeling and make sure today’s demonstration was a success. I would like to thank F2 and Pirelli for this wonderful opportunity.”

FIA Single-Seater Commission President, Stefano Domenicali

“It’s fantastic to be here in Monza in front of so many passionate fans unveiling the new 18-inch tyres that will be used in the FIA Formula 2 Championship from next year. I think they look great, and with the same 18-inch specification coming to the FIA Formula One World Championship from 2021, the link between the different steps on the FIA single-seater pyramid become even stronger, making the young drivers even better prepared for the top category of motor sport.”

Ross Brawn, Formula 1 Managing Director, Motorsports

“I’m very happy that the fans have been able to see what Formula 2 will look like next season, and ultimately witness what the future has in store for Formula 1 from 2021. F2 is not just a world-renowned platform to showcase young driving talent on the road to F1, but the championship also plays an important role when it comes to technical developments such as this. The data that Pirelli and Formula 2 have already collected in testing, and will continue to gather in an extremely competitive racing environment in 2020, will be crucial in helping us develop a better understanding of the next generation of tyres for Formula 1.”

Bruno Michel, FIA Formula 2 CEO

“Today was a great opportunity for us to showcase the 18-inch Pirelli tyres which will be introduced on our cars in 2020, one year before Formula 1. As always, we are pleased that our championship is not only a training ground for the young drivers, but also that our car is used to help implement F1’s future developments. We are conducting an intense development programme and today’s demo run was an important step to it.”

Mario Isola, Head of F1 and Car Racing at Pirelli

“The testing of next year’s ground-breaking Formula 2 tyres is already well-advanced, paving the way for a brand-new look in Formula 1 as well from 2021. The links between Formula 2 and Formula 1 have never been closer, symbolised by this eye-catching demonstration at our home track. Many thanks to Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel for accepting this technical challenge, and to Jean Alesi for sharing it with everyone in such a memorable way.”