Impressive entry list for Corsica (...)

The Tour de Corse will boast its biggest entry for four years with 96 crews. The classic asphalt event on the ’Île de Beauté’ is always a popular fixture in the calendar, and this year it has attracted drivers in WRC, WRC 2 Pro, WRC 2 and Junior WRC.

Fourteen crews will contest the top-line World Rally Car class, with two in WRC 2 Pro, 16 in WRC 2 and 13 in Junior WRC.

The Toyota, Citroën and M-Sport Ford manufacturer squads retain their Rally Guanajuato Mexico driver lineups, but there is change at Hyundai, where four-time Corsica winner Sébastien Loeb replaces Andreas Mikkelsen in a three-car squad alongside Thierry Neuville and Dani Sordo.

Lukasz Pieniazek and Kalle Rovanperä, the drivers second and third in WRC 2 Pro, will resume their fight, while the privateer WRC 2 class also bristles with title contenders.

Championship leader Ole Christian Veiby will be back at the wheel of a VW Polo GTI, and will go up against a strong contingent of French drivers including reigning national champion Yoann Bonato and unior champion Adrien Fourmaux.

Corsica counts as the second round of the Junior WRC season, with Rally Sweden winner Tom Kristensson heading the category for under 29-year-old drivers.

Unsurprisingly for a classic fixture of French motorsport, more than half the entry list consists of French drivers. And on an event where local knowledge counts for a lot, 29 of the 54 French drivers are from Corsica.