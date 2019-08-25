Hyundai recalls Loeb and Breen

Sébastien Loeb and Craig Breen will return to Hyundai Motorsports’ title-chasing line-up as the Korean squad fights to protect its manufacturers’ championship lead.

Loeb (below) will return for his sixth, and what is expected to be final, WRC outing of the season at RallyRACC Catalunya - Rally de España (24 - 27 October). Breen will be back at the wheel of an i20 for the previous round at Wales Rally GB (3 - 6 October).

Loeb’s two-year deal with Hyundai included six rounds of the 2019 campaign. A return to Spain, where last season the Frenchman scored his first victory in more than five years for Citroën Racing, was always expected.

It will be Loeb’s first event since May’s Vodafone Rally de Portugal and he will partner title- chasing Thierry Neuville and home hero Dani Sordo. Loeb’s best result this year was third at Copec Rally Chile.

Speculation has linked Breen with a GB return since a stunning debut at last month’s Neste Rally Finland. The Irishman finished seventh and was the leading Hyundai driver throughout the opening leg before deliberately incurring penalties on the final day to allow Neuville to move ahead.

Since then Breen (above) has won the Ulster Rally on his debut in an i20 R5 to seal the Irish Tarmac Championship. His team-mates in Britain are Neuville and Norway’s Andreas Mikkelsen.

“So thankful to Hyundai for putting their faith in me and Paul once again, especially on a rally so close to my heart as Rally GB. Back in the muddy Welsh forests, flat out, we can’t wait,” said Breen on social media after Monday afternoon’s announcement.

Hyundai has shuffled its five-strong driver pack all season in an effort to secure its maiden manufacturers’ championship title. Its lead was slashed to eight points by Toyota Gazoo Racing’s first and second places at ADAC Rallye Deutschland last month.