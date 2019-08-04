Hyundai Motorsport announces Rallye Deutschland line-up

Hyundai Motorsport has confirmed a three-car line-up for its home event, Rallye Deutschland, the tenth round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC).

The team’s trio of crews for Germany will be Thierry Neuville/Nicolas Gilsoul, Andreas Mikkelsen/Anders Jæger-Amland and Dani Sordo/Carlos del Barrio.

As always, the selection has been made based on the team’s philosophy to enter the strongest composition of drivers for each individual event, in a bid to secure the best combined result possible for the manufacturers’ championship.

Team Director Andrea Adamo said: “After having seen the most recent rallies, and having done a projection for the final part of the season, we think that Thierry/Nicolas, Andreas/Anders and Dani/Carlos will give us our strongest line-up for Germany. I trust my people a lot and I have been amazed at the performances from the crews in the first half the season. I think this is the best choice we can make, to put us in a position to secure the best result possible in our fight for the manufacturers’ championship.”

Rallye Deutschland will be the first tarmac event since Tour de Corse at the end of March, which was won by Neuville. The rally takes place just a few hours’ drive from Hyundai Motorsport’s Alzenau base, and will run August 22-25.