Hyundai announces line-up for South American double-header

Hyundai Motorsport will approach the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) double-header in South America with a combination of crews as it seeks a competitive advantage on two contrasting gravel events, Rally Argentina and Rally Chile.

Belgians Thierry Neuville and Nicolas Gilsoul, winners in Argentina back in 2017, will be joined by Norwegian crew Andreas Mikkelsen and Anders Jæger-Amland in both events, offering consistency from one of WRC’s established rallies to its most recent addition.

Spaniards Dani Sordo and Carlos del Barrio will line up in the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC in Argentina, before handing over to Sébastien Loeb and Daniel Elena for Chile.

Rally Argentina, which has been won twice by Hyundai Motorsport crews in the past three seasons, offers the opportunity to recapture performances shown in Mexico earlier this month. Rally Chile, meanwhile, will be a brand new event, and therefore a level playing field, for all participants.

Team Director Andrea Adamo said:

“We are looking forward with great anticipation to our South American double-header in Argentina and Chile. When looking at our line-up for these events we wanted to deliver a mix of consistency and also offer the opportunity to all our crews. Thierry and Andreas will participate in both events, and will be ready to compete at the highest level. For Dani, Argentina is an important rally, and we hope he will be able to show the same high rhythm and performance that he demonstrated in Mexico. Sébastien’s experience is like no other in WRC so to be able to make use of that in our first visit to Chile will be very important for us as a team.”

Rally Argentina takes place from April 25-28, with WRC’s inaugural Rally Chile following shortly after from May 9-12.