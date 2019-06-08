Hybrid WRC cars to be introduced for 2022

The FIA World Motor Sport Council approved the introduction of a new generation of WRC cars in 2022, with a five-year homologation cycle.

Manufacturers will be allowed to use a production bodyshell or a prototype tubular structure to current WRC size guidelines, while the FIA is set to define carry-over elements from production vehicles for key visual elements. There will also be an option for ‘scaling’ of the body within prescribed limits, to allow larger cars to comply with dimension targets.

The cars will feature a supplementary hybrid system, to be comprised of common components and software for the first three years, with the potential for more technical freedom in 2024. The aim is to enable the cars to run on pure electric power in cities and provide an electric power boost on special stages.

A tyre tender covering all championship classes with 4WD cars will be issued for the period 2021-2024, helping to reduce costs by preventing an escalation in tyre development.

The Junior WRC programme will continue in its current format for the next two seasons. In addition to the existing prize structure of a Ford Fiesta R5 plus a support package to compete in WRC2, the 2020 winner would benefit from a potential path to WRC. Contingent upon then winning the WRC 2 Championship, the Junior WRC title-winner would have the opportunity to compete in two WRC outings in an M-Sport run car. To support this programme, M-Sport, in conjunction with Pirelli, has developed a national ‘feeder’ programme across Finland, the United Kingdom, Estonia and Italy that will allow them to step up into the world stage the following season.

The Council approved the long-term extension of the current Promoter, subject to a long-form agreement being signed.

Approval of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship calendar was deferred to the end of June 2019. In the intervening period it will consider the potential rotation of competitions.