HWA sign Nannini and Deledda for the 2021 F2 season

HWA RACELAB have announced an all-Italian line-up for the 2021 Formula 2 campaign, signing 2020 Formula 3 racers Matteo Nannini and Alessio Deledda.

Nannini will compete in both F2 and F3 this season with HWA, who are keen to ensure that the Italian progresses as much as possible. Nephew of Formula 1 Grand Prix winner Alessandro Nannini, he clinched a podium in his rookie season of F3, finishing third in Barcelona Race 2.

The 17-year-old is a former UAE Formula 4 champion and has already experienced his first taste of F2, driving for HWA at the post-season tests in Bahrain last December.

“I’m really looking forward to such a busy season,” said Nannini. “Forty-five races in 2021 are going to be demanding, but I feel ready and determined to grow as a driver, having the opportunity to race in both FIA F2 and F3.

“It will be my first year in F2. I know it will not be easy, but I am willing to learn as much as possible.

“I am confident heading into my second season in F3 and I am sure that HWA will provide me with a competitive package to do well.”

HWA RACELAB have announced an all-Italian line-up for the 2021 Formula 2 campaign, signing 2020 Formula 3 racers Matteo Nannini and Alessio Deledda.

Nannini will compete in both F2 and F3 this season with HWA, who are keen to ensure that the Italian progresses as much as possible. Nephew of Formula 1 Grand Prix winner Alessandro Nannini, he clinched a podium in his rookie season of F3, finishing third in Barcelona Race 2.

The 17-year-old is a former UAE Formula 4 champion and has already experienced his first taste of F2, driving for HWA at the post-season tests in Bahrain last December.

“I’m really looking forward to such a busy season,” said Nannini. “Forty-five races in 2021 are going to be demanding, but I feel ready and determined to grow as a driver, having the opportunity to race in both FIA F2 and F3.

“It will be my first year in F2. I know it will not be easy, but I am willing to learn as much as possible.

“I am confident heading into my second season in F3 and I am sure that HWA will provide me with a competitive package to do well.”

Deledda has spent the past two seasons driving for Campos Racing in F3 and will now make the step up to F2 with the German outfit.

The Italian racer started his career on two-wheels before switching to Formula racing, where he took part in Italian F4. He also has experience in Formula Renault Eurocup and at the Macau Grand Prix.

"A new experience that I have been waiting for years,” said Deledda. “I am excited to be participating in such a competitive championship and testing my skills.

“I am sure that, together with a team rich in experience like HWA, we will be able to grow together on this journey that awaits us.

“I truly believe in HWA’s F1 Talent Factory programme and I am excited, as my double commitment in 2021 will be key to bring me one step closer to Formula 1.”

The duo will get behind the wheel for the German outfit at pre-season testing in Bahrain, which is set to take place at the start of March.

Team Principal Thomas Strick added: "We have found a good mix for our team, with a young and very talented driver, together with a slightly older but equally ambitious driver.

“We have taken a conscious decision to field Matteo in both series. The advantage for the young driver is that he can be introduced more quickly to the high performance of a Formula 1 car, as the Formula 2 car comes far closer to matching this performance."