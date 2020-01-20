Hitech Grand Prix given 2020 FIA Formula 2 entry

FIA Formula 2 promoters confirm that British team Hitech Grand Prix have been given an entry for the 2020 season, thus becoming the eleventh outfit on this year’s grid. They will race under numbers 24 and 25.

Founded in 2015, Hitech Grand Prix already have a proven track record of success, which notably includes a second-place finish in last season’s FIA Formula 3 Championship, with four wins, one pole position and six podium finishes.

The team will make their first F2 appearance at the official pre-season tests at the Bahrain International Circuit on March 1-2-3.

Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel said: “I am pleased to welcome Hitech Grand Prix to our 2020 F2 grid. As stated before, many teams continuously show interest in joining our Championship. Today’s driver market combined with Hitech’s prowess meant this addition to the new season became possible.

“Hitech Grand Prix enjoyed a strong Formula 3 season in 2019 and I know that although they are joining late, they will be able to adapt quickly to Formula 2 in order to fight against the other teams.”

Hitech Grand Prix owner Oliver Oakes added: “I’d like to thank Bruno for the trust placed in Hitech to give us an additional entry. Stepping up to F2 was always something we were aspiring towards, once we had established ourselves in the new era of Formula 3.

“With the new 18-inch rims and some car updates coming to F2 in 2020 it made entering now much more necessary than the end of 2020 where we would be a year behind the learning process.

“Of course, joining the grid this late means we are slightly up against it – but at Hitech we like a challenge! We are under no illusions that it will be a big ask to compete against some very established teams in F2 but I believe in our group and I am really excited for the first event in March at Bahrain.”