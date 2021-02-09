Formula Regional champion Petecof joins Campos for 2021

Campos Racing have signed Formula Regional European champion Gianluca Petecof for the 2021 Formula 2 campaign, announcing that the Brazilian racer will partner Ralph Boschung at the Spanish side.

The 18-year-old scored five poles, four wins and 14 podiums on his route to the title, prompting Campos to promote him directly into F2. He’ll make his debut for them in the pre-season tests at Bahrain in March.

“It is an honour to know that one of the great Adrian’s last wishes was to have me in a Campos car and it motivates me in a special way more than ever before,” said Petecof. “Campos Racing has a winning culture and giving unique opportunities to young drivers is in the team’s DNA. I cannot wait to start working with them and prove ourselves once again.”

Petecof graduated to single-seaters in 2018, competing in Italian and ADAC Formula 4, scoring a win and seven podiums across the two Championships.

The 18-year-old then went on to win Italian F4 in the following season, adding a further four wins and eight podiums, while he finished fifth in ADAC F4.

Sporting Director Adrián Campos Jr. added: “I am sure that I speak on behalf of the entire team if I say that we are very excited to complete our Formula 2 driver line up with such a professional driver and so much hunger for victory like Gianluca.

“He has made a very important step of category and will have hard work ahead, but don’t forget that he is the current champion of the Formula Regional so we all have a lot of confidence and enthusiasm in the results that both Gianluca and Ralph can achieve in this 2021 season.

“This is an agreement that my father did not have the opportunity to complete before he passed away, but we know that completing the F2 line up with Gianluca was his wish and we have fought very hard to make it happen. I want to welcome him on behalf of Campos Racing and wish him the best of luck in this 2021 season.”