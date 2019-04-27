Formula E season 6 calendar and regulations revealed

From Seoul to London and the addition of Porsche and Mercedes as fully-fledged manufacturer teams - the 2019/20 season of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship promises more wheel-to-wheel combat, new rules and rivalries, more inner city street racing and the most comprehensive calendar to date. Welcome to the sixth season of Formula E.

Revealed for the first time, the new season calendar - comprising of 14 races in 12 cities and covering four continents - was ratified following the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) meeting in Paris.

The busiest season yet of electric racing will get underway with a double-header in Ad Diriyah in November, stopping off in the iconic city of Seoul for the first time in May before returning to the UK capital for the double-header season finale, taking place on a unique indoor/outdoor track at ExCeL London in July. See the full season calendar below.

22 November 2019 – Saudi Arabia – Ad Diriyah

23 November 2019 – Saudi Arabia – Ad Diriyah

14 December 2019 – TBC – TBC

18 January 2020 – Chile – Santiago de Chile

15 February 2020 – Mexico – Mexico City

01 March 2020 – China – Hong Kong

21 March 2020 – China – TBC

4 April 2020 – Italy – Rome

18 April 2020 – France – Paris

3 May 2020 – South Korea – Seoul

30 May 2020 – Germany – Berlin

20 June 2020 – USA – New York

25 July 2020 – UK – London

26 July 2020 – UK – London*

The following changes to the Sporting Regulations were also approved.

During a race suspension, the timekeeping system will stop, unless otherwise announced by the Race Director, with the aim of completing the full race time.

The fastest driver in the qualifying group stages will score one championship point

Maximum power output of the RESS will increase from 225kW to 235kW in Attack Mode

Activation of Attack Mode will be forbidden during Full Course Yellow and Safety Car periods

For each minute spent under Full Course Yellow or Safety Car conditions, 1 kWh will be subtracted from the total available energy measured from the point at which the race was neutralised

The homologation cycle for the Gen2 car will be extended to include season eight for reasons of cost control and to account for new manufacturers entering in season six. This decision does not exclude the following potential updates:

Power increase

Battery performance improvement

Design evolution

A modification to the Technical Regulations was also approved, reducing the maximum number of MGUs (rotating electromechanical power converters) from two to one.