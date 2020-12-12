Formula E’s Season Seven entry list confirmed

The final entry list for the forthcoming 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship campaign has been officially confirmed, with 12 teams and 24 drivers set to do battle for the first World Championship title in the all-electric single-seater series’ history.

The grid will be composed of the same drivers and teams that took to the track around Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo just under a fortnight ago for the pre-season test.

DS Techeetah will continue to field cars for defending champion António Félix da Costa and two-time title-winner Jean-Éric Vergne, with Nissan e.dams similarly maintaining an unchanged line-up of 2015/16 champion Sébastien Buemi and team-mate Oliver Rowland. It is much the same story at Mercedes-Benz EQ, where Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries return for a second consecutive campaign, while newcomer Nick Cassidy joins Robin Frijns on the driving strength for Envision Virgin Racing.

Jake Dennis is another Formula E rookie alongside Maximilian Günther at BMW i Andretti Motorsport, with 2016/17 title-holder Lucas Di Grassi again partnered by René Rast at Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler. Sam Bird and Mitch Evans will team up at Panasonic Jaguar Racing, as Pascal Wehrlein rejoins the championship with Porsche, alongside countryman André Lotterer.

Mahindra Racing has an all-British line-up of Alexander Sims and Alex Lynn, while Edoardo Mortara and new addition Norman Nato represent ROKiT Venturi Racing. Dragon / Penske Autosport will run Nico Müller and Sérgio Sette Câmara, as Oliver Turvey and Tom Blomqvist form another all-British partnership at NIO.

The 2020/21 campaign will get underway on 16-17 January, with a double-header curtain-raiser in Chile for the Santiago ePrix.