Formula E’s Season Seven entry list confirmed

The 2020/21 campaign will get underway on 16-17 January

By Olivier Ferret

12 December 2020 - 07:04
The final entry list for the forthcoming 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship campaign has been officially confirmed, with 12 teams and 24 drivers set to do battle for the first World Championship title in the all-electric single-seater series’ history.

The grid will be composed of the same drivers and teams that took to the track around Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo just under a fortnight ago for the pre-season test.

DS Techeetah will continue to field cars for defending champion António Félix da Costa and two-time title-winner Jean-Éric Vergne, with Nissan e.dams similarly maintaining an unchanged line-up of 2015/16 champion Sébastien Buemi and team-mate Oliver Rowland. It is much the same story at Mercedes-Benz EQ, where Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries return for a second consecutive campaign, while newcomer Nick Cassidy joins Robin Frijns on the driving strength for Envision Virgin Racing.

Jake Dennis is another Formula E rookie alongside Maximilian Günther at BMW i Andretti Motorsport, with 2016/17 title-holder Lucas Di Grassi again partnered by René Rast at Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler. Sam Bird and Mitch Evans will team up at Panasonic Jaguar Racing, as Pascal Wehrlein rejoins the championship with Porsche, alongside countryman André Lotterer.

Mahindra Racing has an all-British line-up of Alexander Sims and Alex Lynn, while Edoardo Mortara and new addition Norman Nato represent ROKiT Venturi Racing. Dragon / Penske Autosport will run Nico Müller and Sérgio Sette Câmara, as Oliver Turvey and Tom Blomqvist form another all-British partnership at NIO.

Team Driver 1 Driver 2
DS Techeetah Jean-Eric Vergne Antonio Félix da Costa
Nissan e.dams Sébastien Buemi Oliver Rowland
Mercedes EQ Team Stoffel Vandoorne Nyck de Vries
Virgin Racing Robin Frijns Nick Cassidy
BMW i Andretti Maximilian Günther Jake Dennis
Audi Sport Abt Lucas di Grassi René Rast
Jaguar Racing Mitch Evans Sam Bird
Porsche Team André Lotterer Pascal Wehrlein
Mahindra Racing Alexander Sims Alex Lynn
Venturi Racing Edoardo Mortara Norman Nato
Dragon Racing Sergio Sette Câmara Nico Müller
NIO 333 Oliver Turvey Tom Blomqvist
