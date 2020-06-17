Formula E resumes racing with six races in a row in Berlin

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is scheduled to restart on 5-6 August with an opening double-header in the complex of the former Berlin – Tempelhof airport, followed by a second on the weekend of 8-9 August. A third and final double-header, held on 12-13 August, will conclude the 2019 – 2020 season and determine the outcome of the drivers’ and teams’ titles. A season that will ultimately have involved eleven races, since the opening round was held on 22 November 2019 in Diriyah.

Each of the three double-headers will be contested on different configurations of the circuit, ensuring the sporting interest remains unchanged. An unprecedented sporting event, this season showdown confirms the undeniable ability of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship to come up with innovative solutions.

Getting back on track will also contribute to restart the economy of the motor sport industry, something eagerly anticipated by all stakeholders, and provide much-needed entertainment for our viewers who have been starved of action for several months.

With the agreement of the German health authorities, and in order to ensure a safe return to competition, all three double-headers will be held behind closed doors. Similarly, the various parties involved have come up with amicable arrangements to coordinate their operations, so as to reduce the number of people working on the ground and ensure that no more than a thousand people are on site at any time.

The health and safety of all involved will continue to be priority number one, with the FIA and Formula E having a robust and detailed plan to ensure races maintain the highest level of safety with strict social distancing procedures in place. To avoid any large gatherings, most of the meetings - such as the administrative checks, driver and team manager briefings and stewards’ hearings - will be held remotely via video conference.