Formula E announces the first par of its 2021 calendar

A month before the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season opens in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on February 26 & 27, Formula E reveals the set of races to follow the night-time double-header in the desert.

First up will be a return to the Italian capital of Rome for Round 3 on April 10. Round 4 brings a new race location to the calendar with the debut Valencia E-Prix at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo where pre-season testing has taken place for the past three seasons. This first competitive Spanish outing will be on April 24 and will use a new circuit configuration designed especially for Formula E.

The Monaco E-Prix will be Round 5 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on May 8, marking the fourth bi-annual race in the Principality. For Round 6, Formula E will return to the backdrop of the Atlas Mountains in Marrakesh on May 22, racing in Africa at the international circuit Moulay El Hassan for a fifth successive season. The World Championship then moves to the Americas for the Santiago E-Prix double-header on June 5 & 6.

The current health and safety considerations make the specific organisation of the prestigious Paris E-Prix around the Invalides too complex in Season 7. Therefore, it has been agreed with the City of Paris to plan instead for the Season 8 edition. Formula E’s races in Seoul and Sanya will not take place in May as originally envisaged. They have been postponed and a decision on these events will be confirmed with the remainder of the calendar in early spring.

Formula E will continue to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is in constant communication with its community of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters and host cities. All calendar updates are subject to approval of the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

Jamie Reigle, Chief Executive Officer of Formula E, said: “We are committed to delivering a global calendar that befits our first season as a World Championship. We are working closely with all our partners across teams, manufacturers, sponsors, broadcasters and host cities to adapt to external circumstances and ensure the health and safety of everyone involved. We will do so while maintaining what fans love most about Formula E: unpredictable racing, iconic locations and the blend of the real and virtual worlds, all underpinned by our race for better futures.”