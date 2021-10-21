Formula 2 announces updated points allocations for 2022

The FIA and the FIA Formula 2 promoter are pleased to announce changes to the Sporting Regulations, including the points allocation for both Championships.

This follows an earlier announcement in which the weekend formats of the championship for 2022 were presented. From next year, each round will include one Free Practice, one Qualifying session and two races, with the Feature Races to take place on the Sunday.

As is currently the case, Friday’s Qualifying results will decide the starting grid of Sunday’s Feature Race.

The grid for the Formula 2 Sprint Race will be determined by reversing the top 10 of Friday’s Qualifying results. For this race, the top eight classified drivers will be awarded 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 points respectively.

There will be no changes to the points allocations in the Feature Race (i.e. it will remain the same as Formula 1), which will take place on Sunday.

Additionally, starting from 2022, only two points will be awarded for Pole Position. In each race, one point will be allocated to the driver who achieves the Fastest Lap. It will only be awarded to a driver who finishes in the top 10.

The Sporting Regulations are subject to World Motor Sport Council approval.

WHAT’S NEW - IN A NUTSHELL

• 2 points will be awarded for Pole Position.

• 1 point will be awarded for Fastest Lap (in each race).

• A maximum of 39 points can be allocated per race weekend in the Driver Championships.

Sprint Race

• Grid > Reverse Top 10 from Qualifying results.

• Points awarded > Top 8: 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1