FIA announces Formula E 2021 calendar

The Council approved a series of modifications to the FIA Formula E Sporting Regulations, as the championship prepares for its new status as a World Championship from the start of the 2020/21 season.

In order to organise the championship more efficiently, a series of cost-consolidation measures aimed at supporting its sporting and financial health have also been ratified. Furthermore, these measures are part of ongoing efforts to keep increasing the sustainability of the Championship while reducing its carbon footprint.

The 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar has been approved as follows :