FIA announces Formula E 2021 calendar

For its first World Championship

By Emmanuel Touzot

19 June 2020 - 22:40
The Council approved a series of modifications to the FIA Formula E Sporting Regulations, as the championship prepares for its new status as a World Championship from the start of the 2020/21 season.

In order to organise the championship more efficiently, a series of cost-consolidation measures aimed at supporting its sporting and financial health have also been ratified. Furthermore, these measures are part of ongoing efforts to keep increasing the sustainability of the Championship while reducing its carbon footprint.

The 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar has been approved as follows :

Date Country Circuit
16 january 2021 Chile Santiago du Chili
13 february 2021 Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
26 february 2021 Saudi Arabia Diriyah
27 february 2021 Saudi Arabia Diriyah
13 march 2021 China Sanya
10 april 2021 Italy Roma
24 april 2021 France Paris
8 may 2021 Monaco Monaco
23 may 2021 South Korea Seoul
5 june 2021 TBC TBC
19 june 2021 Germany Berlin-Tempelhof
10 july 2021 USA New York
24 july 2021 United Kingdom London
25 july 2021 United Kingdom London
