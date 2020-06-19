17 June 2020
FIA announces Formula E 2021 calendar
For its first World Championship
Search
The Council approved a series of modifications to the FIA Formula E Sporting Regulations, as the championship prepares for its new status as a World Championship from the start of the 2020/21 season.
In order to organise the championship more efficiently, a series of cost-consolidation measures aimed at supporting its sporting and financial health have also been ratified. Furthermore, these measures are part of ongoing efforts to keep increasing the sustainability of the Championship while reducing its carbon footprint.
The 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar has been approved as follows :
|Date
|Country
|Circuit
|16 january 2021
|Chile
|Santiago du Chili
|13 february 2021
|Mexico
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|26 february 2021
|Saudi Arabia
|Diriyah
|27 february 2021
|Saudi Arabia
|Diriyah
|13 march 2021
|China
|Sanya
|10 april 2021
|Italy
|Roma
|24 april 2021
|France
|Paris
|8 may 2021
|Monaco
|Monaco
|23 may 2021
|South Korea
|Seoul
|5 june 2021
|TBC
|TBC
|19 june 2021
|Germany
|Berlin-Tempelhof
|10 july 2021
|USA
|New York
|24 july 2021
|United Kingdom
|London
|25 july 2021
|United Kingdom
|London
Formula E
17 April 2020
add_circle Official: Formula E extends its suspension through June
10 April 2020
add_circle Formula E and FIA introduce cost saving measures amid global health crisis
13 March 2020
add_circle Formula E take decision to temporarily suspend season
6 March 2020
add_circle The 2020 Rome E-Prix is postponed due to the Coronavirus
More on Formula E
Motorsport news
20 June 2020
add_circle Nine confirmed rounds on 2021 WRC calendar
19 June 2020
add_circle FIA announces Formula E 2021 calendar
17 June 2020
add_circle Formula E resumes racing with six races in a row in Berlin
9 June 2020
add_circle 2020 Wales Rally GB cancelled due to Covid-19 crisis
4 June 2020