F2 unveils its 2021 provisional calendar with eight rounds

The 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship provisional calendar has been confirmed today. It will comprise a total of eight rounds, all support events of the FIA Formula One World Championship. As previously announced, there will be three races per round, forming a 24-race season – the same total as the current campaign.

As revealed last week, F2 will no longer race alongside Formula 3 as part of a wider cost-cutting programme. These measures also include a limitation on traveling to different venues in order to keep the costs down. As a consequence, the F2 2021 provisional calendar is made of eight rounds – four less than in 2018, 2019 and 2020. However, with the addition of one race per event, amounting to three in total, the 2021 season will consist of 24 races which is the same number as the past three years.

The season will kick-off at the Bahrain International Circuit on March 26-28 and will resume at Monte-Carlo in Monaco at the end of May. Two weeks later, the F2 family will travel to Baku in Azerbaijan. The fourth round will take place on July 16-18 at Silverstone, UK before a summer break. The action will pick-up again at Monza, Italy on September 10-12. The final three rounds will take place overseas, first at Sochi in Russia on September 24-26. Then, the paddock will travel to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for the first time on November 26-28. Finally, the season will conclude at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on the first week of December.

The race weekend format - which will be detailed in due time – and the calendar are subject to World Motor Sport Council approval.

FIA Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel said: “As announced last week, one of our costs control measures for 2021 is to limit the number of rounds which will automatically lessen the teams’ budget. But thanks to F1 and the FIA’s support, we will now have three races per event. This means that although we have reduced the number of rounds to eight, the season will still consist of twenty-four races overall as per the past three seasons.

“The 2021 F2 provisional calendar is a mixture of European and overseas circuits, with venues that have always been very popular amongst the drivers and the fans alike. The addition of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia makes it all the more exciting. I’m also pleased to confirm that once again all F2 events will run alongside Formula 1.”