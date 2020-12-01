F2 selects the same 11 teams for the 2021-2023 seasons

The FIA Formula 2 Championship promoters are pleased to announce that eleven teams have been selected for the 2021-2023 seasons. The same outfits who have competed in the 2020 season have been retained for the next three-year cycle.

As such, in alphabetical order, ART Grand Prix, Campos Racing, Carlin, Charouz Racing System, DAMS, Hitech Grand Prix, HWA RACELAB, MP Motorsport, PREMA Racing, Trident and UNI Virtuosi have been selected for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 FIA Formula 2 seasons.

As previously announced, no new car will be introduced in an effort to cut the costs which means that the selected teams have the experience on how to operate the current F2 cars and optimize their performance.

FIA Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel said: “For the next three-year cycle, we have decided to renew our trust in the same eleven teams who have been racing with us in 2020. They have showed immense resilience and professionalism in these trying times. They all have done a wonderful job and they also have relied on us to ensure that everything was done to keep racing.

“Together, we have been through some very challenging times, and together we will keep on working hard to maintain the level of our championship as high as it currently is thus attracting the best and most exciting young drivers.”