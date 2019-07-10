14 July 2019
F2: Boschung returns to Trident in Budapest
Swiss driver to partner Alesi in Round 8
Search
Ralph Boschung will return to Trident for Round 8 of the FIA Formula 2 Championship, at the Hungaroring.
The Swiss driver has missed the last two rounds, with Ryan Tveter and Dorian Boccolacci taking his place in the team.
The 21-year-old previously raced in the first five rounds of the season, scoring three points and qualifying in the top ten on three occasions. Boschung has two further years of experience in F2, with another seven top 10 finishes to his name, throughout that time.
He will now return to compete in Budapest, lining up once more alongside Ferrari junior Giuliano Alesi.
F2
13 July 2019
add_circle Silverstone, Race 1: Ghiotto captures first F2 Feature Race win
12 July 2019
add_circle Silverstone, Qual.: Zhou seals first F2 pole!
12 July 2019
add_circle Silverstone, FP: Ghiotto back at the top of the order
10 July 2019
add_circle Boccolacci returns to F2 this weekend with Trident
More on F2
Motorsport news
30 July 2019
add_circle F2: Boschung returns to Trident in Budapest
28 July 2019
add_circle M-Sport Ford jumping back into action at Rally Finland
27 July 2019
add_circle Hyundai will field a revised three-crew line-up for Finland
27 July 2019
add_circle Toyota Yaris WRC chases a third win on home roads
27 July 2019