F2: Boschung returns to Trident in Budapest

Ralph Boschung will return to Trident for Round 8 of the FIA Formula 2 Championship, at the Hungaroring.

The Swiss driver has missed the last two rounds, with Ryan Tveter and Dorian Boccolacci taking his place in the team.

The 21-year-old previously raced in the first five rounds of the season, scoring three points and qualifying in the top ten on three occasions. Boschung has two further years of experience in F2, with another seven top 10 finishes to his name, throughout that time.

He will now return to compete in Budapest, lining up once more alongside Ferrari junior Giuliano Alesi.