Evans set to return in Wales

M-Sport Ford World Rally Team’s Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin are set to make their competitive return to the FIA World Rally Championship on home soil – returning to the wheel of the EcoBoost-powered Ford Fiesta WRC at Wales Rally GB.

The British pairing had to forgo events in Finland and Germany and will miss the forthcoming round in Turkey as Evans continues to recover from a back injury sustained at last month’s Rally Estonia.

Working closely with specialists to ensure he makes a full and complete recovery, the Welshman is gaining strength and will soon be fit for a return to competition – with the date set for his home event.

Teemu Suninen and Pontus Tidemand will take to the wheel of two top-specification Fiestas for the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team in Turkey, while Gus Greensmith returns to his WRC 2 Pro campaign and a maiden outing in the all new EcoBoost-powered Ford Fiesta R5.

Team Principal, Richard Millener, said:

“We now know when Elfyn will be able to return to competition, and that’s a big boost for the team heading into the final part of the season. He still has a little way to go with his recovery so we won’t see him in Turkey, but it’s great to know that he’ll be fit for Wales – his home event and the rally he won in 2017.

“He and Scott had a really strong start to the year and we’re all hoping they can continue that same performance on their return. We’ve not had the best of luck recently, but we’re focused on giving Elfyn and Teemu their best chance of fighting for fourth place in the championship – a battle which currently sees five drivers separated by just 10 points!”

Elfyn Evans said:

“I’ve been working really closely with the specialists and it’s great to know that I’ll be fit and ready to contest my home event in Wales. There’s something special about competing on home soil, and this is the rally I look forward to every year. It’s where I claimed my first victory, and the support we get there is incredible.

“It’s important to ensure I’m 100 percent fit before coming back, so I won’t be in Turkey. As frustrating as that is, I trust the experts and know how important it is to make sure the injury is fully healed. When I come back I want to be at full strength and able to pick up where we left off – challenging for the top results over the final part of the season.”