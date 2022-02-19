Enzo Fittipaldi stays with Charouz for the 2022 F2 campaign

Enzo Fittipaldi will remain with Charouz Racing System for his first full campaign of Formula 2, completing the Czech squad’s line-up alongside Cem Bölükbasi.

The 20-year-old Brazilian made his F2 debut with Charouz in Monza last season before scoring his first points in the penultimate round at Saudi Arabia. An injury suffered in Jeddah ruled Fittipaldi out of the finale at Yas Marina, but he will make his return to action in 2022.

Fittipaldi was also an F3 podium-finisher in 2021, taking second place in Race 2 at Budapest with the Czech team.

“For me, it’s a pleasure and an honour to be able to continue my adventure in Formula 2 with Charouz Racing System,” said Fittipaldi. “Last season they gave me the opportunity to debut in this category after a good first part of the season in Formula 3 and this will allow me and the team to work immediately on the performance as from the first test sessions.

“It will be a long and demanding championship and the level of competitiveness has never been as high as this year, so it’s a great advantage not to have to spend the first testing days to get familiar with the car. We definitely aim to be a regular presence in the top 10 positions, and we’ll certainly try to seize every opportunity to get some podium finishes and maybe some wins.”