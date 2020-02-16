Elfyn Evans secures Sweden win

Elfyn Evans, navigated by co-driver Scott Martin, claimed a dominant Rally Sweden victory on Sunday afternoon to lead the FIA World Rally Championship for the first time in his career.

On only his second rally in a Toyota Yaris, he led the winter fixture from start to finish to win by 12.7sec. Thanks to this second career victory, Evans is now tied on points with Thierry Neuville at the top of the championship after two of 13 rounds, but the Welshman leads on countback.

FIA World champions Ott Tänak and Martin Järveojä finished second in a Hyundai i20, while Evans’ 19 year old team-mate Kalle Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen outgunned six-time world champions Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia in a final test shootout to claim third in another Yaris, a further 7.5sec back.

Rovanperä won the event-closing Power Stage to collect five bonus points. Neuville was second to claim four points in an i20, with Ogier taking three in third. Tänak clinched two points in fourth with Esapekka Lappi securing the final point in a Fiesta in fifth.

More news to follow.