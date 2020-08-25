Double-header in Bahrain to complete 2020 FIA Formula 2 calendar

Formula 2 is pleased to confirm that the 2020 season will conclude with a double-header at the Bahrain International Circuit, back-to-back on November 27-29 and December 04-06. This will bring this year’s Championship to a total of 12 rounds, as originally planned.

The post-season tests will also take place at the same venue on dates which will be announced in due time.

F2 CEO Bruno Michel said

“We are very pleased to conclude our 2020 season in Bahrain with two back-to-back race weekends. We had originally planned to end the year in Abu Dhabi, which will ultimately not happen, but I am looking forward to going back to the Yas Marina Circuit in the near future.

“I’m very satisfied to see that in these trying times, we have still managed to keep our calendar to 12 rounds in total. It’s a great achievement. I would like to thank both F1 and the FIA for their tremendous help to make this happen and allow us to keep on racing in such difficult conditions through a particularly efficient protocol. I must say that it has been a global effort by everyone involved, from the organisation to the teams and the drivers. I am now looking forward to a safe and exciting end to the season.”