Dorian Boccolacci completes Campos Racing 2019 line-up

Campos Racing have announced todat that Dorian Boccolacci will join the team’s FIA Formula 2 driver line-up. The twenty year old Frenchman from Cannes made his debut in a Campos Racing car at the pre-season test held in Jerez last February.

Boccolacci got his first taste of single-seater racing in the French Formula 4 Championship back in 2014. He later became Vice Champion in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 before racing first in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship and then in the GP3 Series. He joined MP Motorsport in Formula 2 last season and raced eight races during which he scored 3 points.

Campos Racing President Adrián Campos said: “With Dorian we complete a strong driver line-up and Jack and he will undoubtedly draw attention. We have set ourselves the goal of fighting for the Teams’ classification and, therefore, we worked hard on making our cars competitive. Besides, it was important to have a strong driver line-up comprised of two drivers collecting as many points as possible.”

Campos Racing CEO Salvatore Gandolfo added: “Our goal at Campos Racing is to become a benchmark in the championship and we have worked strenuously to have a top car in the series. We expect to provide stability to the team in order to achieve wins and podiums.”

Dorian Boccolacci commented: “I am finally really happy to say that I will take part of the FIA F2 Championship this season with Campos Racing! It was not easy to arrive at this stage but we finally made it, thanks to everyone who make it possible. I am sure we can make a good job this season together! The team is really professional and we have the same target so we will work as much as possible to get it as soon as possible. I really like the mentality of the team, I am half Spanish from my mother side, so I can speak Spanish with all the team! It’s easier to feel even more confident with the relation in the team.”