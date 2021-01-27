Dan Ticktum completes Carlin 2021’s line-up in F2

2020 race winner Dan Ticktum will complete Carlin’s roster for the 2021 Formula 2 campaign, joining the already announced Jehan Darvuala at the British side.

Ticktum will be returning for his second season at this level, following a promising rookie campaign with DAMS in 2020, where the British racer finished 11th, with a win and three further podiums.

The 21-year-old will now switch the French outfit for a British one, linking up with Carlin, who he previously raced for in the now defunct European Formula 3 Championship, and at the 2019 Macau Grand Prix.

He made his debut for the side during a three-day post-season test in Bahrain last December, impressing Trevor Carlin’s men with his pace and understanding.

“I’m really looking forward to the season ahead and working with Carlin this year,” said Ticktum. “We had three productive test days in Bahrain and I already feel part of the team. We have worked really well together and already know what our goals are for pre-season testing.

“Carlin proved they had a race winning car towards the end of last season and I really want to capitalise on that and mount a strong championship challenge from the start. I can’t wait to get the season underway.”

Ticktum is a two-time winner of the Macau Grand Prix and finished as the runner up in European F3 in 2018 with Motopark. He also has experience in Formula Renault Eurocup, GP3 and Japanese Super Formula.

Trevor Carlin added: “We’re really excited to have Dan join the team. We’ve known Dan a long time and worked with him briefly in Macau a couple of years ago as well as in the post-season F2 tests in December.

“He’s very quick and a great racer and we are excited to see his true potential with us this year. We’ll be working with him to really develop everything he’s learnt so far with the aim to mount a very consistent and measured championship attack.

“We have an exciting young line-up with both Dan and Jehan this season and I can’t wait to see them on track as team-mates. I know they will keep pushing us forward as a team and it will be up to us as a team to deliver a fast car to allow them to challenge for wins from the outset.”