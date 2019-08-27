Correa stable in intensive care after surgery

Sauber Junior Team by Charouz driver, Juan Manuel Correa, remains in a stable condition at the CHU Liège hospital following yesterday’s FIA Formula 2 Championship Feature Race accident at Spa-Francorchamps.

The American suffered fractures to both of his legs and a minor spinal injury in the incident and was airlifted to hospital where he underwent surgery last night.

He is currently resting in Intensive Care and his parents are with him. We are continuing to support them at this tragic time.

The team sincerely thanks the Spa-Francorchamps marshals and safety teams for their speedy response and care at the accident scene yesterday.

Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Anthoine Hubert, as well as our colleagues at the Arden team. There is no doubt the motorsport family lost one of its brightest and most popular young talents yesterday.