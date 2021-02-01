Correa set for racing return in F3 with ART Grand Prix
18 months after his horrendous accident
Search
Juan Manuel Correa will make an inspirational return to racing less than two years on from the tragic accident in Spa that saw him suffer serious injuries, with the Ecuadorian-American racer joining Formula 3 race winners ART Grand Prix.
Correa underwent several surgeries and lived with a brace on his leg for more than a year as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process.
The 21-year-old is now primed to resume his career just 16 months after the crash, with his pre-season programme already underway.
“First of all, I’m extremely happy to be back after what I’ve been through. I am super thankful to ART Grand Prix; it means a lot to me that they’re believing in me and my comeback. F3 is a transition year, my dream is still to reach F1 and this is the first step in my comeback.
"My targets are a bit ahead of myself, because I still have to do a lot, I have not driven a car for a year and a half and there is a big learning curve ahead. I’m entering this season with an open mind, I won’t put pressure on myself, I will do my best, I will do what I love and that’s already a victory."