Citroën to leave WRC

Following the decision of Sébastien Ogier to leave Citroën Racing after 2019 WRC season, Citroën decided to withdraw from its WRC programme in 2020 due to the absence of a first-class driver available for 2020 season.

Citroën Racing had a two year-commitment with its two C3 WRC and the crews Ogier/Ingrassia and Lappi/Ferm (2019 - 2020). Without Sébastien Ogier and without any first-class driver available to fight for a world title, Citroën takes the decision to withdraw in advance from its WRC programme.

Building on the experience and the competencies of PSA Motorsport teams, Citroën customer competition activity will be reinforced in 2020, with a support and an amplified commitment towards C3 R5 customers throughout the world.

This decision enables Citroën to reinforce the focus of its marketing means on its brand strategy, to address the current stakes regarding energy transition with the launch of a new generation of electrified models from 2020.

Linda Jackson, Citroën CEO:

“Our decision to withdraw from WRC programme as early as end of 2019 follows on Sébastien Ogier’s choice to leave CitroënRacing. We obviously have not wished this situation but we could not imagine 2020 season without Sébastien. I would like tothank Citroën Racing team for their passion and commitment. A part of Citroën’s DNA is intimately linked with the rally and weare proud to be one the most titled brands in WRC History with 102 victories and 8 manufacturer titles.”

Jean Marc Finot, PSA Motorsport Director:

“Thanks to our matrix organisation, our experts who are passionate about motor sport will be able to demonstrate their talent in the sporting disciplines of the championships in which the brands of Groupe PSA are involved.”