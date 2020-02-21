Carlin signs Daruvala, who joins the Red Bull junior team

Carlin will line-up with an all-rookie pairing in 2020, announcing that Jehan Daruvala will join Yuki Tsunoda at the British-based outfit. The Indian ace has also been inducted into the Red Bull Academy programme for the new campaign.

Daruvala finished third in F3 last season behind PREMA teammates Robert Shwartzman and Marcus Armstrong, who have also both made the jump up to the top tier of junior motorsport.

The 21-year-old took two wins and five further podiums in the 2019 campaign, emerging as a frontrunner with Teams’ Champions PREMA.

Daruvala re-joins the team, having spent two seasons with them in European F3, where he took five wins and eight podiums.

“I’m very happy to be back for my third season with Carlin,” he said. “it’s great to be working with some of the same people again on the engineering side as I make the step up to F2.

“It’s a new challenge for me, but I think for everyone, including the teams there will be things to learn this year.

“I’m very proud to be going into the season as a Red Bill Junior which will of course be added pressure but I believe I have the platform to deliver, so it’s going to be up to me. I can’t wait to get going.”