Boschung joins Campos Racing for the 2021 F2 season

Ralph Boschung has signed with Campos Racing for the 2021 FIA Formula 2 season and will return to the race track in the post-season test in Bahrain on 8-10 December.

With backing from a new partner Raphaëlle Lota, and her Geneva-based companies Casa Andrea and jewellers L by Raphaëlle, alongside existing partner medical establishment MedXcell, the Swiss driver will complete a full-season campaign in Formula 1’s feeder series.

Spanish outfit Campos, led by former racing driver Adrián Campos, has over 20 years of racing experience. The Valencia-based squad has won races in F2 and its predecessor, GP2 Series.

Ralph and the team are now working on preparations for the 2021 season which is due to start on 26-28 March in Bahrain.

Ralph Boschung: “I am proud to join Campos Racing. I have tremendous respect for this team and I am convinced that we will have a great season in 2021. I would like to thank Adrián Campos for his trust as well as my new partners Casa Andrea and L by Raphaëlle alongside MedXcell for their continued support. This is the first time in my career I have had a contract secured so early and I look forward to a successful year where I will be able to focus purely on the sport.”

Adrián Campos: “Welcome back home! It’s a pleasure to have Ralph back in our team and we look forward to working with him again. We believe in his talent and we will make sure we have a successful season together.”