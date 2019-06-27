Boccolacci returns to F2 this weekend with Trident

Cannes-based driver Dorian Boccolacci will return to the FIA Formula 2 Championship this weekend with Trident, who he previously raced for in GP3. The 20-year-old will get back behind the wheel for the Italian squad in the eighth round of racing.

Boccolacci will partner compatriot Giuliano Alesi at Trident, replacing Swiss driver Ralph Boschung. The Frenchman debuted in F2 in 2018, with MP Motorsport, racing eight times and scoring three points.

On returning to his old team, Boccolacci said: "I’m elated to get back to the Team Trident family after the remarkable results we scored together in the 2017 GP3 Series. There are mutual trust and respect with the team and I’m happy the conditions have been met to get back working together. I can’t wait to be back on track and secure an important result at Silverstone."

Team Manager Giacomo Ricci added: "I am very happy to announce that Dorian Boccolacci will return to Team Trident next weekend at Silverstone. We will do our best to assist our driver so that he can quickly find the right chemistry with our car and help the team to capture a prestigious result."