Beckmann beats out Lundgaard on Day 1 of pre-season testing in Sakhir

Charouz Racing System rookie David Beckmann was a surprise name at the top of the standings on the opening day of the Formula 2 pre-season tests in Sakhir, beating out the more experience Christian Lundgaard in the afternoon session to top the table with a time of 1:42.844.

The two-time 2020 Formula 3 race winner looked right at home in the more powerful F2 machinery, also going faster than the morning’s top driver, Dan Ticktum.

MORNING

The grid were quick to set off onto the track for their first miles of 2021, but for the majority, it was only an installation lap as they headed back into the garage for further work on their cars. 10 did brave the windy and dusty conditions of the Bahrain International Circuit, led out by Ticktum.

There was an early red flag as Richard Verschoor came to a halt down the back straight in the leadup to Turn 14. The Dutchman’s stricken MP Motorsport machine was hauled back into the garage for a check-up, while his teammate, Lirim Zendeli, got to work setting the fastest time.

The 2020 F3 race winner got off to a sterling start, flashing round in 1:44.451 to top the opening laps of the season. The German’s time in P1 was short-lived, but he did manage to cap off a solid morning with a place in the top five, finishing fourth.

Zendeli’s 2020 rival, Liam Lawson, was another of the rookies to impress in the early stages, setting the first sub 1m 44s time of the day, which would end up being good enough for P2.

Experience did eventually come to the fore as Ticktum switched on the style towards the back end of the morning, beating Lawson’s time by sixth tenths to finish top, lapping at 1:43.021.

Ticktum’s Carlin teammate Jehan Daruvala picked up where he left off last season, running towards the front of the field, though his time wasn’t quite good enough for first, as he settled for P3, seven tenths off the pace.

Three more rookies caught the eye in the morning, as Oscar Piastri, Bent Viscaal and Beckmann all earned themselves places in the top 10, finishing seventh, eighth and 10th. The familiar names of Guilherme Samaia and Marcus Armstrong also appeared towards the front, taking sixth and ninth.

AFTERNOON

MP were straight back on it when action resumed in the afternoon, Zendeli taking back his place at the top of the timesheets with a time of 1:45.010. Backed up by his teammate for the tests, Verschoor, the duo got their fast laps out of the way early doors before focusing on longer runs and dropping out of the top ten.

Reigning F3 champion Piastri made his first appearance at the top of the charts towards the halfway point of the afternoon. Like Zendeli, his attention then switched to race simulations and this saw him drop to P6.

Last season’s surprise package Felipe Drugovich had swapped MP Motorsport for 2020 title challengers UNI-Virtuosi and looked to be quickly getting used to his new machinery, briefly setting the quickest time, before falling to fourth.

Fresh from a two-round stint with HWA RACELAB at the end of last season, Théo Pourchaire was back with his F3 team, ART Grand Prix, and managed third in the afternoon. The Frenchman was beaten by his teammate Lundgaard, who showed his experience and went 0.063s quicker.

None of them could match Beckmann’s Charouz, with the German rookie roaring to first in the closing stages of the afternoon as the only driver to break the 1m 43s barrier on Day 1.

Hitech duo Jüri Vips and Liam Lawson both managed to break into the top ten in the afternoon, going fifth and eighth. Marino Sato snuck into seventh with Trident, while Viscaal and Guanyu Zhou completed the top ten, in ninth and tenth.

Morning:

1 Dan Ticktum Carlin 1:43.021 14

2 Liam Lawson Hitech Grand Prix 1:43.621 17

3 Jehan Daruvala Carlin 1:43.761 15

4 Lirim Zendeli MP Motorsport 1:44.095 35

5 Jüri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 1:44.143 16

6 Guilherme Samaia Charouz Racing System 1:44.332 31

7 Oscar Piastri PREMA Racing 1:44.346 8

8 Bent Viscaal Trident 1:44.408 19

9 Marcus Armstrong DAMS 1:44.480 13

10 David Beckmann Charouz Racing System 1:44.529 31

11 Marino Sato Trident 1:44.620 15

12 Felipe Drugovich UNI-Virtuosi 1:44.706 25

13 Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 1:44.859 38

14 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1:44.880 21

15 Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1:45.038 19

16 Guanyu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi 1:45.060 18

17 Roy Nissany DAMS 1:45.471 18

18 Matteo Nannini HWA RACELAB 1:45.486 26

19 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1:45.496 24

20 Gianluca Petecof Campos Racing 1:46.362 27

21 Alessio Deledda HWA RACELAB 1:48.816 28

22 Robert Shwartzman PREMA Racing 1:58.546 7

Afternoon :

1 David Beckmann Charouz Racing System 1:42.844 19

2 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1:43.534 32

3 Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1:43.570 36

4 Felipe Drugovich UNI-Virtuosi 1:43.871 28

5 Jüri Vips Hitech 1:44.079 18

6 Oscar Piastri PREMA Racing . 21

7 Marino Sato Trident 1:44.279 38

8 Liam Lawson Hitech 1:44.280 24

9 Bent Viscaal Trident 1:44.314 40

10 Guanyu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi 1:44.322 28

11 Marcus Armstrong DAMS 1:44.331 34

12 Roy Nissany DAMS 1:44.581 23

13 Robert Swhartzman PREMA Racing 1:44.678 18

14 Lirim Zendeli MP Motorsport 1:45.010 36

15 Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 1:45.134 39

16 Guilherme Samaia Charouz Racing System 1:45.189 16

17 Matteo Nannini HWA RACELAB 1:45.316 27

18 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1:45.561 17

19 Gianluca Petecof Campos Racing 1:46.238 33

20 Dan Ticktum Carlin 1:48.885 24

21 Alessio Deledda HWA RACELAB 1:48.990 19

22 Jehan Daruvala Carlin 1:49.637 26