Audi exit leaves DTM on brink of collapse

Amid the corona crisis, the German touring car series DTM has been left in tatters with Audi’s shock decision to withdraw after 2020.

Following Mercedes’ earlier departure, it will leave the series with a single manufacturer - BMW.

"Today is a difficult day for motorsport in Germany and Europe," said Gerhard Berger, who runs the series.

The situation could get even worse for DTM if BMW now decides to follow suit and leave the series without a single car.

"Together with (series organiser) ITR, we have always fought passionately for the future and further development of DTM," BMW said in a statement.

"We will now assess the situation and the possible consequences from every angle."

However, it is hard to conclude that the situation is not dire for DTM. Berger said he is "very disappointed" with the latest developments.

"Especially in these corona times, we would have liked to have seen the spirit of our common society," said the F1 legend. "But now the situation is even worse."

For the moment, Audi is at least hanging on for the rest of 2020.

"We’re hoping that this difficult current situation will improve soon and that we’ll still be able to contest a few DTM races this year," said Audi board member Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler.

"The fans would deserve this, and so would the ITR, our drivers and our teams and partners, who now have adequate advance notice to reposition themselves for the time after 2020."