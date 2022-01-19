Armstrong switches to Hitech GP for 2022

2021 race-winner Marcus Armstrong will join Hitech Grand Prix for the new campaign, with the New Zealander making the switch from DAMS.

The 21-year-old scored his first F2 win in the penultimate round of the season at Jeddah with DAMS, and nearly followed it up with a second victory in the season finale, but retired from first with a mechanical issue. Finishing 13th in the Drivers’ standings, Armstrong took two podiums in total and scored 49 points.

Switching to Hitech machinery for post-season testing in Abu Dhabi, Armstrong ended three out of six sessions in the top 10, including third on the afternoon of Day 2.

Armstrong – who recently announced that he had parted ways with the Ferrari Driver Academy – will join Jüri Vips at the British team. It will be his third season in Formula 2, having initially made his debut in 2019 with ART Grand Prix.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Hitech this season in Formula 2,” said Armstrong. Team Principal Oliver Oakes brought me to Europe a few years back and I saw Hitech in the early days. Since then, it’s transformed into one of the powerhouses of Formula 2 and 3.

"I’m looking forward to be working with a successful group of people and giving it everything I’ve got in my new Hitech team this year.”

In his first full season of single-seater racing in 2017, Armstrong won the Italian Formula 4 championship with four victories and a further nine podiums. The 21-year-old also finished second in ADAC F4 that same year and was inducted into the FDA.

Finishing fifth in the 2018 European Formula 3 Championship, Armstrong was a title challenger in the first season of FIA F3, finishing as runner-up to Robert Shwartzman in 2019 with seven podiums, including three wins. His rookie season of F2 in 2020 included two podiums, as he finished 13th with 52 points.