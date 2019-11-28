Armstrong announced at ART Grand Prix

Marcus Armstrong is the fifth and final driver announcement of a frenzied day in the Formula 2 paddock, signing for ART Grand Prix for the 2020 season.

Joining fellow Ferrari Academy drivers Robert Shwartzman, Mick Schumacher, Giuliano Alesi and Callum Ilott today in announcing their plans for next year, it has been confirmed that Armstrong will link up with the Championship winning outfit.

The Kiwi graduates to F2 following a stellar campaign in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, where he finished in second place behind Shwartzman at PREMA Racing. Armstrong scored three wins throughout the year, taking first place at Budapest, Spa and Sochi. This was topped up by a further three podiums, as well as one pole position.

ART Grand Prix have a strong pedigree in F2, with one of their drivers winning the title in both of the last two seasons. George Russell took the title in 2018 on his way to Formula 1, and Nyck de Vries followed this up in the current campaign, clinching the Championship in Sochi, with one round to go.

On joining the French side, Armstrong said: “It’s an honour to join ART Grand Prix for many reasons. Mainly because of the team’s huge history. It’s been a driving force in GP2 and F2 over the last fifteen years and a lot of F1 drivers have come from the ranks of ART Grand Prix. Secondly, I met the team in Paris to meet everybody and my first impression was that everybody is really professional, they try to find small advantages everywhere… and there is a little pressure to be honest! I’m confident we can be successful together because the team wants to teach me all the right things and one of my strengths has always been to adapt to news situations.

"I will have to learn pit stops and race strategy, but I’m determined to do a good job straight away. We will be in Abu Dhabi for the three-day test session and after some nice preparation with simulators and computers I can’t wait to take to the wheel of the Formula 2 car with ART Grand Prix. I want to thank them, as well as the Ferrari Driver Academy and Ferrari management for giving me the best possibility to enter into Formula 2.”

Armstrong has enjoyed numerous success throughout his junior single-seater career, winning his first title in 2017 in the Italian F4 Championship, having moved to Europe from his home country of New Zealand.

As well as winning Italian F4, the young racer also took second in the 2017 ADAC F4 Championship, third in the 2018 Toyota Racing Series, and second in the same Championship in 2019.

ART Grand Prix Presdent Sébastien Philippe added: “I’m genuinely delighted that Marcus and ART Grand Prix are joining forces as I wanted to get him onboard last year in Formula 3. Marcus’s profile fits perfectly with the philosophy of our company and race team and we are happy he is joining us in Formula 2 because I think that between his race approach and his adaptation skills, he will be able to fight for the front positions.

“Marcus only has three seasons in open wheeler under his belt and he already has some beautiful achievements in comparison to drivers of his generation, who have much more experience. The winter preparation will be crucial for the success of the ART/Marcus pairing, but I’m confident we can do great things together.”