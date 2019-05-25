Arjun Maini returns to F2 with Campos Racing

Indian driver Maini will race with Campos Racing to form a competitive pairing with title contender Jack Aitken in the FIA Formula 2 Championship

Campos Racing is proud to announce Arjun Maini will be henceforth driving one of their Dallara F2 2018 cars in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. Maini will team up with Anglo-Korean Jack Aitken for a refreshed driver line-up in the main Formula 1-feeder series.

Maini was born in Bangalore (India) and motorsport is a “family thing” as his father and brother are also established racing drivers. After spending six years in go-karts, in which he claimed numerous titles and race wins, he stepped up into single-seater racing in 2013 to make an immediate impression. Maini claimed the Asia Cup Series title and ranked second in the JK Racing India Series.

The Indian driver made his debut in Europe in 2014 and took the Vice-Championship in the BRDC Formula 4 Championship behind current Formula 1 driver George Russell. After competing several seasons in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship, he joined the GP3 Series becoming the first Indian driver to win a GP3 race in 2017. Last but not least, Maini is currently a Haas Development driver in Formula 1.

Adrián Campos (President of Campos Racing): “I have closely followed Arjun’s racing career for several years. He is a driver with the necessary blend of talent and commitment to make his prospects extremely interesting. It is fantastic to have him on board with us and our driver line-up consisting of Arjun and Jack (Aitken) is really strong. I am amazed by our new pairing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship.”

Arjun Maini (Driver of Campos Racing): “As I have always stated, Formula One remains my ultimate aim. We made a decision to try something different this year and irrespective of the results, I believe it has worked for the best as my time in the LMP2 car has definitely helped prepare me for the future. I’m looking forward to these next few weeks and I hope I can put my best foot forward. I know that joining mid-season without any testing is not easy for anyone but I am prepared to take on the challenge.”