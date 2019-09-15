Antonio Felix da Costa to partner Vergne at DS Techeetah

DS TECHEETAH are very proud to announce that Antonio Felix Da Costa will join the team on 1 October 2019.

The 28-year-old Portuguese driver will take his long-term #13 for Season Six of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship that will commence on 22 November 2019 in Riyadh.

Antonio has raced in the championship since its inception, having contested 54 races where he achieved pole positions, podiums and two race wins (Buenos Aires and Riyadh). In the last season 2018/2019 Antonio Felix da Costa finished 6th overall.

Mark Preston, DS TECHEETAH Team Principal:

“It’s fantastic to have Antonio with the team. He’s a good friend to all of us and we’re all looking forward to welcoming him and to see him in the gold and black DS TECHEETAH colours. He will be a great, and fast, addition to the team and we’re all very excited to see what Jean-Eric and Antonio will deliver on track this coming year.”

Xavier Mestelan Pinon, DS Performance Director:

“I am particularly proud to welcome Antonio in our team. His experience in this discipline and his speed will be crucial in our pursuit of victories and titles. While awaiting the first race in Riyadh, he will be able to commence several test sessions together with Jean-Eric and help us to improve our DS E-TENSE FE20.”

Antonio Felix Da Costa, DS TECHEETAH Driver:

“Getting the opportunity to join a double championship winning team in such a highly competitive motorsport category like Formula E it’s very rare. It was a very hard decision to leave my current position but it’s an opportunity I just couldn’t say no to and I’m very excited to join Jean-Éric and everyone at DS TECHEETAH.”

Jean-Éric Vergne, DS TECHEETAH Driver:

“I’d like to extend a very warm welcome to Antonio. We’ve been friends for a long time, and we’ve been part of the same motorsport program in the past so it’s great to be able to work together again. He will be a great addition to the team.”