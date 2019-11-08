Alonso in talks with Andretti about Indy 500

Fernando Alonso is in talks with Michael Andretti’s Indycar outfit.

In 2017, Alonso was charging for Indy 500 victory in an Andretti-prepared McLaren entry when his Honda engine failed.

But last year, as McLaren went it alone without Andretti Autosport’s support, Alonso failed even to qualify.

So it is interesting that according to Spain’s AS newspaper, Alonso is back in talks with Andretti rather than McLaren.

That is despite the fact that McLaren will field two cars in the Indy 500 next year. McLaren supremo Zak Brown says it is possible Alonso will get a third car.

But citing ’sources familiar with the negotiations’, AS correspondent Jesus Balseiro says Alonso is more interested in racing for Andretti next year.

"The deal is not done," Balseiro said.

"The most important obstacle is that Andretti uses Honda engines," he added, reminding readers of the "tumultuous past" of the Spanish driver and the Japanese marque.