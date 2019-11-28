Alesi completes HWA line-up for 2020

HWA RACELAB have completed their driver line-up for the 2020 campaign, signing Ferrari Academy driver Giuliano Alesi on the back of a successful debut season in F2.

Son of mercurial Formula 1 racer Jean Alesi, Giuliano made his debut in F2 this season with Trident Racing, but will now make the switch to the German side, who will be competing in their first ever season in the Championship.

Alesi will join the experienced Artem Markelov at HWA next season to complete a competitive driver line-up.

Discussing the move to HWA, he said: "I would like to thank HWA AG for the magnificent reception and for the faith they are putting in me. I am overjoyed to be part of this impressive company.

"All the employees are already highly motivated and I am looking forward to working with a great team - that is the most important thing for me. I cannot describe how I feel at the moment - I am over the moon."

The highly rated young racer made his single-seater debut back in 2015, winning on his French F4 debut, and went on to win twice more that season. This earned him a place in the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Alesi’s progress continued, making the move to GP3 for 2016, where he first linked up with Trident. After a year of getting to grips with the machinery, he took his first victory at Silverstone in 2017 and went on to win twice more that campaign, finishing in fifth place.

He would spend one further season in GP3, finishing seventh with another race win, before making the step up to F2. Alesi has so far scored four points’ finishes in his first year in the category, with a best place of seventh in Monza, in both the Feature and the Sprint Race.

HWA AG CEO, Ulrich Fritz added: "We are delighted to have acquired Giuliano. The relationship between Alesi and HWA was a successful one in the DTM. It is nice to see a continuation of that relationship in Formula 2.

“There is no doubting Giuliano’s enormous talent - it is not without good reason that he is part of the Ferrari Driver Academy. He fits almost perfectly into our approach, which is to support young drivers on their route to Formula 1."