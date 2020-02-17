Aitken stays at Campos for 2020, will be joined by Samaia

Jack Aitken and Campos Racing have renewed their successful partnership from the 2019 season, with the Spanish side securing the services of the Briton for 2020. Aitken will be joined at Campos by rookie Guilherme Samaia, with the confirmation of their full driver line-up.

Aitken and Campos formed a prolific partnership in 2019, as the Briton helped to earn the Spanish side their first three victories in this era of F2, including a memorable victory on home soil at Silverstone.

The news follows just over a week after Aitken was announced as Williams’ new F1 reserve driver, having left a similar role at Renault. Through his new position with Williams, the 24-year-old will attend all F1 races and enjoy extensive time in the simulator, as well as a confirmed FP1 outing during the campaign.

With the continuity of another season at Campos, he will look to carry over the good work from last season and iron out the inconsistencies from 2019 to improve upon his fifth-place finish in the championship.

“Formula 2 delivers some of the closest and hardest racing that you will find anywhere in the world,” Aitken said. “So, I’m really happy to be getting back to it in 2020. It was important to find a race drive for this year, and it was logical to build on the excellent work we did with Campos Racing last year to go for another season.

“Campos Racing is a team made up of excellent individuals and I look forward to a new way of working with my race engineer Miguel and all of the rest of the guys. Last year we were fifth in the championship, but we were challenging for wins and the championship throughout the whole season, so that’s what we need to try and do again: build the season as a whole and make progress step by step.

“Last year we did a great job by winning three times. This year we will carry on that work by going for even more wins and the Championship itself.”

Joining him at Campos is Brazilian rookie Samaia, who will make his debut in F2. Samaia took part in post-season testing with the side back in December at Abu Dhabi and impressed with his adaption to the new machinery.

The former Brazilian F3 Champion joins on the back of competing in the 2019 Euroformula Open Championship, where he scored one podium in eight races.

Samaia said: “I’m really happy to join Campos Racing team for the 2020 Formula 2 season. I feel I couldn’t be in a better place to come into the championship. Campos Racing showed strong and solid results last year and throughout their whole history.

“They are a very professional and reliable team. I am lucky to have such an experienced team and team-mate with me, which I will learn a lot from. I’m confident that together, we will be a strong presence this season.

“I would like to thank my sponsors and all those around me that made this possible. Joining F2 is a major step on my career, I feel ready to face the challenges it will bring me. I can’t wait to get started in this new era of Formula 2.”