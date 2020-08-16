16 August 2020
A fractured vertebra will force Gelael to miss Sprint Race
He landed hard after a contact with Aitken yesterday
Search
Following an incident on the final lap of the Barcelona Feature Race with Campos Racing’s Jack Aitken, Sean Gelael’s car went airbone and landed hard. The Medical Car was deployed to extract the Indonesian driver who was then transferred by ambulance to Hospital General De Granollers for precautionary checks.
Following an MRI scan yesterday evening, a small fracture of a vertebra was identified. He was released from the hospital last night and is expected to make a full recovery, however as a precaution, has been declared unfit to race today by the FIA Medical Delegate.
We know the driver is in good spirits and had a good night sleep. Get well soon, Sean and we hope to see you soon at the track!
F2
15 August 2020
add_circle Barcelona, Race 1: Matsushita wins in style from 18th
14 August 2020
add_circle Barcelona, Qual.: Ilott heads Shwartzman for second successive pole
9 August 2020
add_circle Silverstone II, Race 2: Tsunoda gifted first F2 win
8 August 2020
add_circle Silverstone II, Race 1: Ilott seals second F2 win ahead of Lundgaard
More on F2
Motorsport news
16 August 2020
add_circle Barcelona, Race 2: Drugovich dominates Sprint Race
16 August 2020
add_circle A fractured vertebra will force Gelael to miss Sprint Race
15 August 2020
add_circle WEC: Toyota and Porsche win Spa-Francorchamps thriller
15 August 2020
add_circle Barcelona, Race 1: Matsushita wins in style from 18th
14 August 2020