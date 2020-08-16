A fractured vertebra will force Gelael to miss Sprint Race

Following an incident on the final lap of the Barcelona Feature Race with Campos Racing’s Jack Aitken, Sean Gelael’s car went airbone and landed hard. The Medical Car was deployed to extract the Indonesian driver who was then transferred by ambulance to Hospital General De Granollers for precautionary checks.

Following an MRI scan yesterday evening, a small fracture of a vertebra was identified. He was released from the hospital last night and is expected to make a full recovery, however as a precaution, has been declared unfit to race today by the FIA Medical Delegate.

We know the driver is in good spirits and had a good night sleep. Get well soon, Sean and we hope to see you soon at the track!