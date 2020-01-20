Australian GP || March 15 || 16h10 (Local time)

2020 WRC calendar changes confirmed

After a World Motor Sport Council e-vote

By www.wrc.com

20 January 2020 - 10:18
2020 WRC calendar changes confirmed

Several changes to the 2020 WRC calendar have been confirmed by the FIA today (Monday) after a World Motor Sport Council e-vote last week.

Following a request by Rally Chile organisers, the FIA has approved the event’s withdrawal from this season’s championship, which will now comprise 13 rounds. The gravel fixture, which would have formed the fourth round, was due to be held on 16 - 19 April.

Rally Argentina, the following event in the calendar, has been brought forward one week and will now be held in Villa Carlos Paz on 23 - 26 April.

The change provides additional time for the shipment of equipment from South America to Africa in time for Kenya’s Safari Rally on 16 - 19 July.

Chile will be replaced in the Junior WRC by Wales Rally GB, which now forms the fifth and final round on 29 October - 1 November. Double points will be awarded to the Junior contenders.

The dates for the revised 2020 calendar are:

Date Country Surface WRC winners
23-26 January Monte-Carlo Asphalt
13-16 Februrary Sweden Snow
12-15 March Mexico Gravel
23-26 April Argentina Gravel
21-24 May Portugal Gravel
4-7 June Italy Gravel
16-19 July Kenya Gravel
6-9 August Finland Gravel
3-6 September New-Zealand Gravel
24-27 September Turkey Gravel
15-18 October Germany Asphalt
29 October-1 November Great-Britain Gravel
19-22 November Japan Asphalt
