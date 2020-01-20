2020 WRC calendar changes confirmed

Several changes to the 2020 WRC calendar have been confirmed by the FIA today (Monday) after a World Motor Sport Council e-vote last week.

Following a request by Rally Chile organisers, the FIA has approved the event’s withdrawal from this season’s championship, which will now comprise 13 rounds. The gravel fixture, which would have formed the fourth round, was due to be held on 16 - 19 April.

Rally Argentina, the following event in the calendar, has been brought forward one week and will now be held in Villa Carlos Paz on 23 - 26 April.

The change provides additional time for the shipment of equipment from South America to Africa in time for Kenya’s Safari Rally on 16 - 19 July.

Chile will be replaced in the Junior WRC by Wales Rally GB, which now forms the fifth and final round on 29 October - 1 November. Double points will be awarded to the Junior contenders.

The dates for the revised 2020 calendar are: