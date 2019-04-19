2019-2020 FIA WEC season entry list revealed

New FIA World Endurance Championship season, which starts on Sunday 1st September at Silverstone (GBR), offers strength and diversity in all categories with 33 full season entries for 8-round, multi-continental season 8 of the WEC.

• Four different LMP1 prototype manufacturers including Toyota Gazoo Racing

• Strong competition promised in LMP2 as multiple constructors go head to head

• Aston Martin, Ferrari and Porsche in intense fight for GT World Championship title

• Biggest ever LMGTE Am class offers huge diversity

The entry list for the 2019-2020 FIA World Endurance Championship has been revealed during the ACO’s annual press conference prior to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The grid for Season 8, which begins on 1st September with the 4 Hours of Silverstone, will be made up of 33 cars from 11 different nations. It includes four global motor manufacturers plus teams and drivers throughout the entire grid who can, between them, boast of multiple endurance championship titles from series across the world.

The quality entries in each of the four categories – split almost equally between prototypes and GTEs – are guaranteed to provide world-class competition and entertainment on all five continents the WEC will visit during the season.

Key Facts and Figures on 2019-2020 FIA WEC Grid

• 33 entries representing 11 nations: Great Britain (9), Germany (6), Italy (5), Japan (3), Switzerland (3), Russia (2), USA (1), China (1), France (1), ;Netherlands (1), Denmark (1)

• 8 entries in LMP1, 8 in LMP2, 6 in LMGTE Pro and 11 in LMGTE Am – 48,5% in LMP, 51,5% in GTE

• 4 manufacturer entries from some of the world’s biggest and most prestigious marques - Toyota, Aston Martin, Ferrari and Porsche

• Continuing liaison between regulators, teams and chassis/engine constructors to maintain stability in LMP2 and GTE categories ahead of the

LMP1

• World Champions Toyota Gazoo Racing to field two TS050 HYBRIDS with an already-announced all-star driver line up

• Having entered every season since 2012, Rebellion Racing’s loyalty to WEC remains undiminished, the Swiss team looking to consolidate the R13’s

• Team LNT enters two Ginetta G60-LT-P1-AERs following intensive development programme in 2018/19

• SMP Racing keen to profit from positive Super Season experience with BR Engineering BR1 to compete for top step finishes

LMP2

• Diversity in chassis manufacturers with Ligier, Oreca and Dallara all represented.

• Enormous strength in depth in quality of teams and talent in driver line ups with Signatech Alpine Elf, Racing Team Nederland, Jackie Chan DC

• 4 teams moving up from European Le Mans Series to world stage – United Autosports, Cool Racing, High Class Racing and Cetilar Racing

• 8 entries from 8 different nations across 3 different continents

LMGTE Pro

• Super-strong GTE Pro teams from world’s best-known luxury car marques to contest world title

• Ferrari remains most successful GTE manufacturer in WEC history, endurance racing being the marque’s spiritual home since its birth

• Reigning World GT Champions Porsche introducing new 911 RSR-19 version of iconic 911 model in quest for consecutive titles

• Aston Martin bank on consistency and build on Super Season experience with well-developed Vantage and unchanged driver line up

LMGTE Am

• Record multi-marque LMGTE Am field of 11 entries

• Newcomer Red River Sport (Ferrari) and expanded Team Project 1 (Porsche) entries boost the category

• Many familiar teams such as AF Corse, Dempsey-Proton Racing, Aston Martin Racing, TF Sport, MR Racing and Gulf Racing

• Experienced and new drivers guaranteed to bring action and excitement

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest

“One of the fundamental principles of the ACO has always been to encourage and maintain multi-class racing, with both prototypes and GTE cars holding a valued place on the grid not only at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but in all our championships. As well as our excellent entries in LMP1, it’s particularly encouraging to see several LMP2 teams move up from the European Le Mans Series to compete in the world championship. In addition, we are delighted to see such a strong LMGTE Am field, gentlemen drivers being the foundation of our races for so many years.”

Richard Mille, President of the FIA Endurance Commission

“It is very pleasing to see the strength in depth of the teams and drivers in all four categories of the FIA World Endurance Championship. This will be the final season of the current LMP1 cars before we move forward into a new era with the 2020 Regulations, and with four top teams in the class it will undoubtedly end on a high note. LMP2 and LMGTE Am continue to grow and the quality of the LMGTE Pro entry is as high as ever. The 2019/20 season will definitely be one to watch and enjoy.”

Gérard Neveu, CEO of the FIA World Endurance Championship

“The once-only, 14-month Super Season is over, but we are confident that Season 8 will not disappoint in any way! It promises to be a superb season for the strength of competition, the quality of the teams and drivers in every class, and the entertainment they will provide for our ever-growing community of fans across the world. Our first full season with the new format calendar includes the return to some favourite venues for both competitors and fans – Bahrain and São Paulo – and we can’t wait for it all to begin at Silverstone in just a few months’ time.”

The 2019-2020 season calendar has been confirmed as below:

1 September 2019 - 4 Hours of Silverstone - Great Britain

6 October 2019 - 6 Hours of Fuji - Japan

10 November 2019 - 4 Hours of Shanghai - China

14 December 2019 - 8 Hours of Bahrain- Bahrain

1 February 2020 - 6 Hours of São Paulo - Brazil

20 March 2020 - 1000 Miles of Sebring (8 hours) - USA

2 May 2020 - 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Belgium

13-14 June 2020 - 24 Hours of Le Mans - France