Zhou not stressed about 2024 contract talks
"I feel that the team is satisfied with the lineup"
Guanyu Zhou sounds confident about his looming contract negotiations with Sauber, the Swiss team currently called Alfa Romeo.
He entered Formula 1 with single-year deals at the team in 2022 and 2023, and - after scoring points twice this season just like his experienced teammate Valtteri Bottas - is now pushing for a longer contract.
"The team and I are gradually starting to discuss the issue of the contract. Now is the right time," said the Chinese driver.
"Last year, in this phase of the season, I was much more worried about this than now, but now there is almost no stress about it. I feel that the team is satisfied with the lineup and my work."
Sauber will transition to full works status with its looming collaboration with Audi for 2026, and Zhou sounds keen to remain part of the team.
"I continue to work in the same way as before, and I am sure that everything will be resolved by itself," said the 24-year-old, referring again to his impending contract talks.
"But this takes time. I am happy with the team, happy to interact with the people I work with, and will be happy to continue this work," he added.
