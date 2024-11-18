Zhou could be Ferrari reserve driver in 2025

By GMM 18 November 2024 - 08:45





Guanyu Zhou could become a Ferrari reserve driver in 2025.

Fellow Audi-Sauber refugee, Valtteri Bottas, is expected to return to Mercedes next year in a reserve role - whilst also becoming an advisor to Toto Wolff.

As for Zhou, he admitted some weeks ago that a reserve seat could also be an option for him. Now, as reported by Corriere della Sera, it is believed Ferrari is the most likely destination for the 25-year-old Chinese.

It is also rumoured that Zhou, a former Ferrari driver academy member, could pair his role with a race seat in Formula E. Any clashes with F1 race dates will then be covered by Antonio Giovinazzi, who races in the world endurance championship.

Recently, Zhou admitted when asked about a potential third driver role for 2025: "We have a few options that are looking not too bad."

When asked, however, an official Ferrari source said the Zhou rumour is "not true", even though the Italian marque does have a vacancy as Oliver Bearman is stepping up to a race seat at Haas.

Robert Shwartzman, meanwhile, will race for Prema in the Indycar championship next year, therefore stepping down from his F1 duties at Ferrari.