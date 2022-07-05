Zhou, Albon get ’all clear’ for Austria

By GMM 5 July 2022 - 11:44





Both Guanyu Zhou and Alex Albon will be on the grid this weekend at the Red Bull Ring.

Alfa Romeo’s Zhou attracted the most initial concern for his spectacular lap 1 crash in which he somersaulted over the spectator fence and was trapped against the barrier.

"The Chinese has been driving almost flawlessly since the start of the season," team founder Peter Sauber told the Swiss newspaper Blick.

"So far he has hardly put a scratch on the car, but this time he needed all the guardian angels."

However, 23-year-old rookie Zhou insists he is "fit and ready" for Austria.

So too is Alex Albon, even though the British-born Thai driver was actually the more seriously injured in his own smack against the Silverstone barriers.

The Williams driver even spent the night in hospital.

"The first impact on the right into the guardrails was very hard," team boss Jost Capito reveals. "Alex complained of back pain and in such cases doctors leave nothing to chance."

He says the 26-year-old has the "all clear" for this weekend’s Austrian GP, which according to De Telegraaf newspaper is "completely sold out" and will also be attended by at least 50,000 Dutch visitors.

Capito added: "We don’t know yet whether we will be able to equip both cars with all of our new parts just a few days after this accident."