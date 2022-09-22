Zhou admits 2023 race seat ’not decided yet’

By GMM 22 September 2022 - 13:17





Guanyu Zhou is still not worried that he will be left without a race seat in Formula 1 next year.

The Chinese rookie says Alfa Romeo is "very happy" with him - but the Sauber-run team is still yet to confirm that he will be staying alongside Valtteri Bottas next year.

"It is my first year in F1 and therefore the team is analysing my performance," said the 23-year-old.

"But the feedback is promising and the team is very happy with the work I have done. I am happy to work with them - I am enjoying it a lot."

However, his single-year contract expires at the end of the season.

"Nothing has arrived yet," said Zhou when asked about an extension, "but I hope for good news."

Some insiders were expecting Alfa Romeo to use the occasion of the recent Italian GP to announce a 2023 deal for Zhou.

When asked why that didn’t happen, he told El Mundo Deportivo newspaper: "Well, because it’s not decided yet.

"We have plans, and we have to decide on the contract depending on the feedback. We are talking about the future now and everything looks promising, but we have to wait."

Despite the uncertainty, though, Zhou insists that he ultimate goal - to one day fight for a world championship - remains on track.

"That is the objective of this work," said the Chinese.

"For the first year, the goal was to learn and improve my skills, but there will come a point where I want to fight for podiums, or more than just scoring points, for sure.

"I hope to be in that position one day, but right now I’m here trying to get things right in my first few years before I take that step."