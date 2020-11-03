Bahrain GP || November 29 || 18h10 (Local time)

Zandvoort still not confirming 2021 race date

"It is up to Formula One Management to release the calendar"

By GMM

3 November 2020 - 15:27
Zandvoort still not confirming 2021 (...)

Organisers of the Dutch GP at Zandvoort are still not confirming the race date for its first grand prix since agreeing to return to Formula 1.

Zandvoort was one of the victim’s of this year’s coronavirus crisis, with organisers deciding against going the ’ghost race’ route.

Now, it is emerging that the 2021 Dutch GP will take place on September 5 next year, with sources adding that it will take place a week after Spa.

When asked about that, Zandvoort circuit boss Robert van Overdijk told De Telegraaf newspaper: "It is up to Formula One Management to release the calendar."

Grosjean 'definitely' eyeing Indycar move

More gravel traps will 'improve the show' - Binotto

