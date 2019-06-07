Zandvoort plans spectacular corner banking for Dutch GP

Zandvoort is hoping to incorporate a spectacular banked corner in its Formula 1 circuit layout for the 2020 Dutch GP.

In 2005, the Michelin tyres struggled to cope with Indianapolis’ famous 9 degree banked corner at that year’s controversial six-car US GP.

De Telegraaf reports that Zandvoort wants one of its corners to have 18 degree banking.

Italian company Dromo has been charged with carrying out the circuit modifications.

"We are now waiting for the FIA, FOM and the circuit to handle everything," said Dromo’s Jarno Zaffelli.

"The design has to be completed in September. If that proposal is approved, we can start work in November. We expect this to last until March.

"We have more than enough time, even if we have to do more than expected. There is nothing to worry about," he added.

The 18 degree banking is planned for the final corner, which is named after Arie Luyendijk. With the banking, it is expected that DRS will be able to be used at full throttle.

However, Pirelli has reportedly expressed concerns about the banking.

"We have a very close relationship with Pirelli," Zaffelli said. "They were fully aware of the design process.

"Of course, we know it is a challenge, but it will be very interesting and unique on the Formula 1 calendar. It is also possible that more than one turn will have such an angle.

"We are now awaiting approval," he added.

"I have to say that the process has gone smoothly so far. It is also logical that the details are now being discussed.

"The FIA has its requirements, just like Formula 1 and the circuit do. But I expect that everything will be completed by August or September."