Zandvoort fears extended Dutch events ban

"We are eagerly looking forward to the press conference"

21 April 2020 - 10:01
Organisers of the Dutch GP at Zandvoort are keenly awaiting an announcement by the government on Tuesday.

The original May 3 race date is among many that cannot currently take place, but the Netherlands’ blanket ban on mass organised events is only set to run until June 1.

And it is possible that an extension to the ban through September will be announced by the Dutch prime minister on Tuesday.

"We are eagerly looking forward to the press conference," Zandvoort circuit director Robert van Overdijk told De Telegraaf.

"It is important not only for Formula 1, but also for the start-up of circuit operations. It has actually been stopped since the start of the circuit renovation in November," he added.

