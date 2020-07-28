British GP || August 2 || 15h10 (Local time)

Zanardi ’stable’ after fourth operation

He’s undergone a "delicate neurosurgical intervention"

Search

By GMM

28 July 2020 - 10:16
Zanardi ’stable’ after fourth operation

Alex Zanardi’s condition is once again listed as "stable" following a fourth operation.

On Monday, we reported that the former F1 driver had to be moved from a rehabilitation clinic back to intensive care, because his condition had become "unstable".

But Milan’s San Raffaele hospital reports that Zanardi has now undergone another "delicate neurosurgical intervention", which was deemed to be successful.

His condition is now described as "stable", according to the German news agency DPA.

keyboard_arrow_left

Gulf partners with McLaren to announce multi-year partnership covering F1 and luxury supercars

Turkey could return to F1 calendar in 2020

keyboard_arrow_right

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less